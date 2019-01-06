Biyombo scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT) and collected 12 rebounds along with two blocks and two steals Saturday against Denver.

Biyombo drew the spot start over Wily Hernangomez due to a favorable matchup, and he made the most of his opportunity. Despite Biyombo's 2.5 ppg and 2.3 rpg average on the season, he shot 70.0 percent from the field and notched his first double-double on the year. Despite his most recent success, it's unlikely that he'll see this much playing time and produce to this extent on a nightly basis.