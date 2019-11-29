Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Teases double-double in start
Biyombo finished with 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 victory over the Pistons.
Biyombo moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, covering for Cody Zeller (hip) who was ruled out prior to tipoff. Biyombo capitalized on the promotion, falling just one rebound short of a double-double. He has had periods of fringe 12-team value in the past, although not in quite some time. Zeller could be back as soon Friday which could push Biyombo back to a bench role. However, there has been speculation the Hornets may look to make a change to their starting lineup. If that is the case and Biyombo makes a permanent move, he may prove to be a nice deep league option.
