Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: To be dealt to Charlotte

Biyombo, in principle, has been dealt to the Hornets in a three-team trade that includes Timofey Mozgov heading to Orlando, Julyan Stone going to Chicago and Jerian Grant being sent to the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though the Hornets had to give up a prospect in Julyan Stone, Charlotte was able to find a suitor for Timofey Mozgov's contract. While Biyombo's contract is nearly identical, he represents a more realistic rotational option for the team, and should battle for minutes with Cody Zeller and Willy Hernangomez.