Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Undergoes left knee procedure
Biyombo underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday on his left knee.
The procedure will address chronic issues with the knee and isn't expected to impact Biyombo's availability for training camp. During the past season, Biyombo played the fewest games of his career (54) and averaged his fewest minutes (14.5 per game) since the 2013-14 campaign. Barring a roster shakeup in Charlotte this offseason, Biyombo seems unlikely to see his role expand in any significant way in 2019-20.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...