Biyombo underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday on his left knee.

The procedure will address chronic issues with the knee and isn't expected to impact Biyombo's availability for training camp. During the past season, Biyombo played the fewest games of his career (54) and averaged his fewest minutes (14.5 per game) since the 2013-14 campaign. Barring a roster shakeup in Charlotte this offseason, Biyombo seems unlikely to see his role expand in any significant way in 2019-20.