Biyombo underwent right knee surgery Tuesday to address chronic issues.

It doesn't sound like the issue was serious, so it seems likely Biyombo will be fully healthy ahead of training camp. This season, he played the fewest games of his career and saw the least amount of minutes per contest since the 2013-14 campaign. Heading into next year, it seems unlikely his role will expand significantly, barring a roster shakeup in Charlotte.

