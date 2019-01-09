Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Unimpressive in start
Biyombo played only 15 minutes Tuesday in the Hornets' 128-109 loss to the Clippers, finishing with four points (2-2 FG), six boards and two blocks.
Though Biyombo drew a third consecutive start at center over Willy Hernangomez, he saw his minutes tail off for the second straight contest. Hernangomez (five points, six rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes) wasn't particularly spectacular in his own right, so there's a good chance that Biyombo will remain the team's starter heading into Friday's game in Portland. That said, the minutes for both centers will most likely remain volatile from game to game, making it difficult to lean on either outside of DFS tournaments or deeper season-long leagues.
