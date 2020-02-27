Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Well-rounded line as starter
Biyombo contributed 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 win over the Knicks.
Biyombo fouled out but produced an impressive and well-rounded stat line, including season highs in dimes and swats. As expected Cody Zeller was listed as active but didn't crack the rotation, with coach James Borrego announcing that would likely be the case earlier in the day. It may have simply been for rest purposes, but those in daily formats may want to keep tabs on Zeller's status before relying on Biyombo for Friday's matchup versus Toronto.
