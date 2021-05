Biyombo will start Tuesday's game against Detroit, Sam Perley of Hornets.com reports.

With P.J. Washington (personal) unavailable, the Hornets will pivot to Biyombo at center, while Cody Zeller and rookie Vernon Carey are both candidates to pick up minutes off the bench. Biyombo has played 20-plus minutes as a reserve in four of his last six games. On Saturday against Detroit, he posted a six-point, nine-rebound, five-block line in 28 minutes.