Wanamaker (recent trade) is available for Sunday's game versus Phoenix, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
The 31-year-old was acquired from the Warriors on Thursday and will debut with his new team Sunday against the Suns. Wanamaker is unlikely to play a significant role for Charlotte, but he could see extra run against the Suns with Malik Monk (foot) likely unavailable.
More News
-
Hornets' Brad Wanamaker: Traded to Charlotte•
-
Warriors' Brad Wanamaker: Loses rotation spot to rookie•
-
Warriors' Brad Wanamaker: Plays 17 minutes sans Curry•
-
Warriors' Brad Wanamaker: Stuffs stat sheet off bench•
-
Warriors' Brad Wanamaker: Hands out four assists•
-
Warriors' Brad Wanamaker: Non-factor in 12 minutes•