Wanamaker (recent trade) is available for Sunday's game versus Phoenix, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

The 31-year-old was acquired from the Warriors on Thursday and will debut with his new team Sunday against the Suns. Wanamaker is unlikely to play a significant role for Charlotte, but he could see extra run against the Suns with Malik Monk (foot) likely unavailable.

