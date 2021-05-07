Wanamaker scored six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes Thursday in a loss to the Bulls.

The guard came down a bit after registering a season-high 15 points in his previous contest, but Wanamaker still found ways to contribute while on the court. His playing time has been noticeably inconsistent this season, leading to unremarkable per-game averages of 5.5 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals. Wanamaker hasn't helped himself with a woeful 38.6 percent field-goal rate on the campaign.