Wanamaker totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 5-5 FT), five assists and one steal in 14 minutes during Thursday's 108-91 loss to the Bulls.

Wanamaker only played 14 minutes, but he made his presence felt, scoring 11 points and dishing out five assists in the limited action. The 11 points were the most he has scored since April 11 when he had 13 in 28 minutes played. The Hornets have dealt with a litany of injuries to their guards this season, and Wanamaker has filled in admirably. As long as LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Malik Monk (ankle) are still out, expect Wanamaker to continue to see a smattering of playing time.