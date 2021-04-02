Wanamaker scored nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and dished out three assists in 14 minutes during Thursday's 111-89 loss to the Nets.

The 30-year-old saw his most minutes since the March 25 trade and delivered an efficient night. Wanamaker is a veteran guard who can shine in the backup role, but the Hornets, despite an injury to LaMelo Ball (wrist), are filled with young, talented guards that all figure to see plenty of playing time.