Wanamaker is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to a right ankle sprain.

Wanamaker has played at least 20 minutes in each of the last five contests and has averaged 8.8 points and 5.0 assists in 23.6 minutes per game during that time. He could see increased run if he's active Friday since Devonte' Graham (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the matchup against Brooklyn.