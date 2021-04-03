Wanamaker totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-97 win over the Pacers.

Wanamaker is giving his best first impression to the Hornets, recording his second-highest points output of the year. The veteran's season high came on Feb. 20 when he scored 14 points on 15 shots for the Warriors. The efficient scoring is a plus, but it may have been a result of Malik Monk (ankle) missing the game. Either way, Wanamaker has been a productive backup since his arrival in Charlotte.