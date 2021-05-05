Wanamaker logged 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes of action during Tuesday's 102-99 win over the Pistons.

Wanamaker achieved one of his most efficient games of the season Tuesday, as he posted a season-high 15 points and matched a season-high five rebounds. The 31-year-old received an abundance of playing time as Miles Bridges (COVID-19 protocols), Cody Martin (ankle) and Devonte' Graham (knee) were all forced to sit. Wanamaker's minutes should remain high since Bridges, Martin and Graham are all expected to be out Thursday against the Bulls.