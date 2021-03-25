Wanamaker was traded to the Hornets on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wanamaker heads to the Hornets after a rough stint in 39 games with Golden State in which he shot just 35.3 percent from the field on 4.4 field-goal attempts per game. The 31-year-old guard will help provide some depth in the Charlotte backcourt with LaMelo Ball (wrist) sidelined for the time being.