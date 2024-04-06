Miller finished with 32 points (11-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 124-115 victory over the Magic.

Miller went 11-of-13 from the field en route to a team-high 32 points, continuing his impressive rookie campaign. He has scored at least 20 points in six of the past nine games, putting up top-80 value during that time. Although he doesn't have the upside of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, Miller has certainly endeared himself to fans in Charlotte and looks to be a key piece for them moving forward.