Miller provided 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 loss to Toronto.

Miller is going through his best stretch of the season and has emerged as one of Charlotte's most reliable offensive weapons, especially with LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined and the likes of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier no longer with the team. The rookie out of Alabama has reached the 20-point mark in six games in a row, averaging 27.7 points and shooting 49.2 percent from the field in that span.