Hornets' Brandon Miller: Available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Mavericks.
As anticipated, Miller has received the green light to take the court for Thursday's clash. He's put up 20 or more points in eight straight games and is averaging 24.8 points on 53.9 percent shooting from the field over this stretch.
