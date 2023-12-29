Miller (ankle) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Miller returning from a one-game absence will give the Hornets a huge boost, as they are very shorthanded these days. Gordon Hayward (calf) is going to miss at least a couple of weeks, so Miller is expected to take on an even larger role in the short term.
