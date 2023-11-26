Watch Now:

Miller won't start Monday's game against the Magic, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Miller started eight straight appearances but will revert back to a bench role with Terry Rozier (groin) cleared to suit up following a nine-game absence. Miller should still garner a sizable reserve role, as he averaged 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds across five bench appearances to start the campaign.

