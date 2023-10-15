Miller scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while tacking on six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 98-92 preseason loss to the Wizards.

Miller nearly jumped over Daniel Gafford on a highlight-worthy dunk, but the rookie was called for an offensive foul. In addition to flashing his athleticism, Miller looks poised coming off screens into his jumper. His multi-level scoring seems to be acclimating well.