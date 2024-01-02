Miller ended Monday's 111-93 loss to the Nuggets with 15 points (5-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes.

Miller has now recorded at least 15 shots in 12 of his 28 appearances this season. Although that can partially be attributed to injury woes for Charlotte, it's nonetheless notable that Miller is comfortable firing away and trusted to by coach Steve Clifford. In games with such volume, Miller is delivering 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 41.8/41.0/88.5 percent shooting.