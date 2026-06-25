Hornets' Brandon Miller: Bigger role incoming?

Miller (shoulder) appears poised to become Charlotte's primary offensive focal point following LaMelo Ball's departure, according to Cholo Magsino of Yahoo Sports.

The Hornets are expected to build around Miller and Kon Knueppel as they enter a new phase of the franchise. Increased usage could boost Miller's counting statistics, although opposing defenses may focus greater attention on him without Ball creating opportunities. Miller is expected to be 100 percent ahead of training camp following his shoulder surgery in May.