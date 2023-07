Miller tallied 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 97-93 Summer League loss to the Trail Blazers.

Miller had by far his best Summer League outing to date Tuesday after struggling in his first three appearances. However, his foul trouble is worrying, as he picked up five against Portland. Regardless, Miller flashed the offensive and defensive potential that caused Charlotte to draft him second overall.