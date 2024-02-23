Miller had 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 victory over Utah.

The rookie forward tied his season high in steals while setting a new season best in assists. Miller has caught fire over that last month, scoring in double digits in 12 straight games and averaging 22.2 points, 4.3 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks as he begins to live up to his billing as the second overall pick in the 2023 Draft.