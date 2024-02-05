Miller registered 35 points (10-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-99 loss to Indiana.

The rookie set a new career scoring high to lead a top-heavy Hornets roster -- two of Miller's teammates delivered 19-plus points, but the rest of the squad combined for a total of 23. Miller broke out in January and shows no signs of slowing down, scoring more than 20 points in eight of the last 10 games and averaging 22.7 points, 4.6 boards, 3.1 threes, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.