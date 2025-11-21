Miller (shoulder) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

The stage is set for Miller to make his first appearance since Oct. 25 in Philadelphia. Given his lengthy layoff with a shoulder subluxation, the Hornets could keep an eye on the star forward's minutes in his return Saturday. Miller's presence is likely to cut into the playing time of Liam McNeeley and Pat Connaughton most noticeably.