Hornets' Brandon Miller: Cleared to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Miller has been working through a left ankle impingement as of late, but the injury won't prevent him from playing in Saturday's contest. Since Jan. 2, the third-year pro has averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.1 steals over 29.6 minutes per game.
