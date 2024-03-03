Miller (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
As expected, Miller has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up after missing Charlotte's previous contest due to a low-back injury. Over his last 15 appearances, the rookie has averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Probable for Sunday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Ruled out against Philadelphia•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Late addition to injury report•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Leading scorer in Thursday's loss•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Scores 14 points with 14 shots•