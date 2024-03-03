Watch Now:

Miller (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

As expected, Miller has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up after missing Charlotte's previous contest due to a low-back injury. Over his last 15 appearances, the rookie has averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.1 minutes per game.

