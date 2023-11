Coach Steve Clifford said Sunday that Miller (ankle) is day-to-day and hopes the rookie will be back in action Tuesday against Miami, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Miller was on fire Sunday, scoring 11 points in 10 minutes, before spraining his ankle, but he appears to have avoided a long-term issue. Theo Maledon started the second half in Miller's stead and would presumably see an uptick in usage if the rookie is sidelined moving forward.