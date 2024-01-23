Watch Now:

Miller closed with 27 points (11-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 128-125 win over the Timberwolves.

Miller notched his third consecutive game with 20-plus points, bringing his season total to nine such performances. His three-point stroke has leveled out at 38.2 percent shooting on 5.5 attempts per game, although it's been extremely volatile on a night-to-night basis. Regardless, the rookie is firmly on the rise, averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 14.7 shots and 61.4 percent shooting across his last three games.

