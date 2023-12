Miller contributed 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Heat.

Miller's scoring isn't always flashy or efficient, but the rookie providing a sizable offensive impact on a nightly basis is an awesome sign for his trajectory. He's settling into rhythm from beyond the arc as well, connecting on 50.9 percent of 5.9 threes per game across his past nine contests.