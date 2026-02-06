Hornets' Brandon Miller: Contributes in Limited Minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller racked up 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 victory over Houston.
Miller picked up early fouls and sat out the second quarter, which contributed to a quiet outing Thursday. Despite the off night, he should be able to get back on track and continue his scoring hot streak, averaging 23.7 points over his last ten games before this one.
