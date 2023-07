Miller finished Monday's Summer League game against the Spurs with 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes.

Miller turned in a decent final line, but he also committed six turnovers in the 98-77 loss. The 2023 No. 2 overall pick will continue to have plenty of eyes on him as Summer League unfolds, but overall, this was a decent first showing for the 20-year-old rookie.