Hornets' Brandon Miller: Diagnosed with shoulder subluxation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller has been diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation, and he will not play Tuesday in Miami.
Miller will be re-evaluated when the team returns from their road trip, so we should get another update by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest. Kon Knueppel should continue to start in Miller's absence, so he's worth a look if you need some points and triples.
