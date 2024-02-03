Miller notched 28 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 126-106 loss to the Thunder.

Miller continues to pour in points, notching his 13th 20-point game of the season. His defensive contributions are a cherry on top, although his block rate grades in the 74th percentile among all wings this season. Miller's ability to score from anywhere on the court makes his future extremely bright.