Miller will not return to Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle injury. He finished with four points, two assists and one rebound in 11 minutes.

Miller suffered the injury during the first quarter and went back to the locker room. The Hornets initially said he was available to return, but they quickly changed their stance a few moments later and ruled him for the rest of the evening. The Hornets are already very shorthanded, so we could see guys like Caleb Martin and Bryce McGowens absorb more minutes off the bench.