Miller provided 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 win over Washington.

The 21 points led the Hornets on the afternoon, while the double-double was Miller's second of the season -- the other came Dec. 14 in Cleveland. The third-year forward has scored more than 20 points in six straight games, averaging 23.7 points, 4.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.0 steals during that hot streak.