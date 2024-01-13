Miller (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Miami.

Miller left Friday's game against the Spurs with a lower back contusion, and it appears that he'll miss at least one game. The timing is far from ideal for Charlotte, as P.J. Washington (ankle) is doubtful, Cody Martin (groin) is questionable and Gordon Hayward (calf) remains out. With how shorthanded the Hornets are, there could be a lot of opportunities for guys like Nick Smith, Bryce McGowens and JT Thor.