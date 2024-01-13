Miller left Friday's game against the Spurs with a lower back contusion and is not expected to return.
The Hornets can't seem to catch a break on the injury front. Assuming Miller's night is done, he'll finish with one point (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in nine minutes. JT Thor is likely to soak up some additional minutes for the remainder of Friday's game.
