Miller has been downgraded to probable for Thursday's game against Indiana with a left knee contusion.

The Hornets removed Miller from the injury report Thursday morning, only to add him back with a probable tag moments later. Miller was held out Wednesday against the Raptors with this same issue, and it's worth noting that he was once probable for that contest as well. This is something to monitor closely.

