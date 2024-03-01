Miller (back) is now listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the 76ers.
Miller's late addition to the injury report due to a low back injury and being subsequently downgraded to questionable is a bad sign of his availability Friday. If the rookie forward is ruled out, Bryce McGowens will likely receive increased playing time.
