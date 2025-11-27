Hornets' Brandon Miller: Drains four triples vs. New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller posted 18 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes during the Hornets' 129-101 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.
Miller led the Hornets in scoring during Wednesday's blowout loss, with 12 of his points coming from a season-high four triples. He continues to have his minutes monitored following a 13-game absence due to a left shoulder injury, but his playing time should ramp up as the season progresses. Next up for Miller and the Hornets is Friday's home game against the Bulls.
