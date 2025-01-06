Miller (ankle) finished Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers with 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes.

Miller returned to the court Sunday after missing Charlotte's last three games due to a left ankle sprain. He didn't seem to be operating under any restrictions and delivered an impressive scoring performance highlighted by the six triples, which were just two shy of matching a season-high total. Though Miller was efficient Sunday, he's been a major negative in field-goal percentage on the season, as he's converted his 18.4 attempts per game at a 40.6 percent clip.