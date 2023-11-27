Miller produced 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Magic.

Miller started the second half of Sunday's game, as LaMelo Ball left for good after 15 minutes with an ankle injury. Miller reached the 20-point mark for the third time this season, and he's been trending up with averages of 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers over his last four games. He could be looking at a larger share of the offense if Ball ends up missing more time.