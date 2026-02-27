Miller supplied 33 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 victory over the Pacers.

Miller paced the Hornets in the scoring column with the help of six triples. He's been deadly from beyond the arc over his last three matchups, as he's drilled 59.3 percent of his tries from deep during this hot stretch. Miller also managed to add value on the opposite end by racking up at least one steal for a third straight game.