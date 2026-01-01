Miller notched 33 points (14-29 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-125 loss to the Warriors.

The third-year wing led all scorers on the afternoon while setting a new season scoring high, topping the 31 he delivered in his last game Monday against the Bucks. Over 11 games in December, Miller has averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.