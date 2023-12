Miller accumulated 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 144-113 loss to Indiana.

Miller attempted his second-most field goals of his rookie campaign en route to his third-highest scoring output during Wednesday's loss. The 21-year-old forward has scored double-digit points in each of his last 12 appearances and is shooting 42.5 percent on 6.1 three-point attempts per contest over that span.