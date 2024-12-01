Miller closed with 32 points (10-30 FG, 7-19 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to Atlanta.
Miller wasn't afraid to let it fly as he fired a season-high 30 attempts from the field and 19 attempts from three to lead the Hornets in scoring. He's now reached the 30-point threshold in three of his last seven appearances and has made an impact on the defensive end, recording at least one steal and one block in three straight games.
